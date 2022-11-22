Report: AC Milan Do Not Want To Keep Tiemoue Bakayoko

The Frenchman is currently in his second spell with AC Milan, having made 62 appearances in two seasons with the club.

Bakayoko in action for AC Milan IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Unfortunately for him, the likes of Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer are way ahead of him in the pecking order at San Siro and AC are now keen to cut ties with Bakayoko, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

As well as AC Milan, Bakayoko has spent time on loan at Napoli and Monaco, the team Chelsea signed him from in 2017 for £40million, but he has struggled to find a home either in London or abroad.

Following his extremely underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge and with Chelsea targeting further high profile midfielders to revamp the centre of their team, it is looking ever more unlikely that Bakayoko will return to Chelsea with a starting spot reserved for him and he will hope he can find a new club in the new year.

Chelsea are very keen on bringing Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge next summer IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The midfielder's original contract with Chelsea would have expired back in July, but the club extended it back in Match by two years, so they wouldn't risk losing him on a free transfer.

The odds that the Blues recoup anything close to the £40million they paid for Bakayoko seem low but at a point where the player doesn't seem like he will play again for Chelsea, any fee to find him a new club would be acceptable as he looks to reignite his career that showed so much promise five years ago.

