Report: AC Milan Do Not Want To Keep Tiemoue Bakayoko
The Frenchman is currently in his second spell with AC Milan, having made 62 appearances in two seasons with the club.
Unfortunately for him, the likes of Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer are way ahead of him in the pecking order at San Siro and AC are now keen to cut ties with Bakayoko, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
As well as AC Milan, Bakayoko has spent time on loan at Napoli and Monaco, the team Chelsea signed him from in 2017 for £40million, but he has struggled to find a home either in London or abroad.
Read More
Following his extremely underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge and with Chelsea targeting further high profile midfielders to revamp the centre of their team, it is looking ever more unlikely that Bakayoko will return to Chelsea with a starting spot reserved for him and he will hope he can find a new club in the new year.
The midfielder's original contract with Chelsea would have expired back in July, but the club extended it back in Match by two years, so they wouldn't risk losing him on a free transfer.
The odds that the Blues recoup anything close to the £40million they paid for Bakayoko seem low but at a point where the player doesn't seem like he will play again for Chelsea, any fee to find him a new club would be acceptable as he looks to reignite his career that showed so much promise five years ago.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Want To Sign West Ham's Declan Rice
- Report: 'Broad Agreement' Reached For Christopher Nkunku
- Report: Chelsea To 'Push' For Arsen Zakharyan In January
- Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea
- 2022 FIFA World Cup: USA Draw 1-1 With Wales In Group B
- 2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Group A
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owner