Report: AC Milan Expect Difficult Negotiations Over Chelsea Midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko

AC Milan are expecting negotiations to drag on in their pursuit of Chelsea outcast Tiémoué Bakayoko this summer, according to reports.

The Serie A side have held talks with the west London club in recent weeks, after the former AS Monaco man chose Milan as his preferred destination after a successful loan spell at Napoli last season.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time since he signed for the Blues in 2017, making just 43 outings before going on successive loan spells at Milan, Monaco and Napoli after just one season in west London.

(Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

As reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Milan expect 'long' and 'difficult' negotiations for the midfielder, who would not refuse a move to Stefano Pioli's side this summer.

Furthermore, the report states that the Serie A outfit are desperate to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks in a bid to give Pioli four options in the middle of the park.

It has been mentioned previously that Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £20 million for the midfielder, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Milan, as the Italian club are willing to pay a sum half of that figure.

It was reported recently that Milan are considering making a 'concrete' attempt for their former player, with Bakayoko wanting to seal a permanent return to the Rossoneri ahead of the new campaign.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

After three loan moves since signing for the Champions League winners, Bakayoko could depart the club as Chelsea are looking to add to their midfield by signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Rennes academy graduate is in the prime of his career and it would be best for both parties if Milan are able to agree a loan move for the holding midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea agree to send him on another loan as the Blues would prefer to cash in on him by offloading him on a permanent basis this summer.

