Report: AC Milan 'Getting Closer' to Signing Tiemoue Bakayoko From Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is 'getting closer' to completing a return to AC Milan on loan this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for the 2021/22 season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bakayoko is 'getting closer' as the Serie A club remain his 'priority'.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Rennes and Lyon were reportedly interested in the French midfielder, however he is determined to return to AC Milan.

The Blues have previously offered Bakayoko to the Serie A club in an attempt to get him off the wages but with Milan only wanting a loan with a view to buy deal, the Blues refused.

However, now it appears that Chelsea will allow Bakayoko to leave on loan as there are more favourable favours in the negotiations for the Blues.

It has previously been reported that the Italian club were in talks with Bakayoko's entourage over a move back to Italy this summer but Chelsea have not entertained a bid.

What did his agent say?

Speaking previously, Busiello admitted Milan's interest: “We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Bakayoko's agent also handed Chelsea an ultimatum.

Busiello said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

