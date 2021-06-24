Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Hakim Ziyech And Tiemoue Bakayoko

Sports Illustrated home
Report: AC Milan Have Asked About The Availability of Chelsea Duo

Could the pair be set to join Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

AC Milan have asked about the availability of Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in Italy.

Ziyech has been linked with a move away from the club after a tough first season in England, whilst it has previously been reported that Chelsea were offering Bakayoko to a host of club including Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and AC Milan.

As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over the midfielders. 

Bakayoko had a successful loan spell at Milan in 2018/19

However, the Milan side will have to pay in full for both players, with Chelsea will not willing to give the Italians a discounted price.

AC Milan have also been heavily linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, despite signing a new deal. This news comes after already completing the signing of Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea this summer.

Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 season on loan at AC Milan, where he impressed under Gennaro Gattuso before moving to join the coach at Napoli last season.

Ziyech has only spent one season in London but fell out of favour at times under Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech has shown glimpses of his quality this season, but has lacked game time

What has been said about Ziyech's future?

Former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

Dutch legend Van Basten also weighed in on Ziyech's future: "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

"It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

