Report: AC Milan Hoping to Seal Tiémoué Bakayoko Deal Next Week

AC Milan are looking to close a deal for Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko next week, according to reports.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time since he signed for the Blues in 2017, making just 43 outings before going on successive loan spells at Milan, Monaco and Napoli after just one season in west London.

It was reported recently that Bakayoko was getting closer to a move to Stefano Pioli's side, who remain his first-choice destination this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Milan are hoping to close a deal for Bakayoko next week, which would see him head to the San Siro for a season-long loan worth €1.5 million (with an option to buy next year around €7-8 million). The move could be even be agreed upon by all parties on Monday.

It was also stated previously that Lyon had begun exploring the chances of signing Bakayoko before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with the Ligue 1 outfit eager to add a holding midfielder to their squad for this campaign.

Milan are desperate to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks in a bid to give Pioli four options in the middle of the park.

Chelsea were thought to be demanding a fee in the region of £20 million for the midfielder, which could prove to be a stumbling block for suitor clubs, with Milan in particular willing to pay a sum half of that figure.

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

"It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Bakayoko left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.

“The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

