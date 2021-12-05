Report: AC Milan Identify Chelsea's Malang Sarr as Potential Transfer Target

Chelsea's Malang Sarr has been identified as a potential transfer target for AC Milan, according to reports.

The Blues defender joined the club last summer as a free agent before joining Porto on a season long loan deal.

He has made three appearances so far this season, including a strong performance in his Premier League debut against Brentford in October.

According to Sempre Milan, Sarr is one of a number of defenders the Serie A side would be keen to sign in the January transfer window.

With Simon Kjaer being ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his ACL, Milan will be looking to recruit a replacement whilst he recovers on the sidelines.

The report suggests that the Italian giants are looking at younger profiles for the position, with 22-year-old Sarr being a name mentioned.

A move to Milan could see him partner up with former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who joined I Rossoneri permanently in the summer after an initial loan deal.

With the Blues having an abundance of quality in the centre-back positions already, a loan move may be the best option for Sarr to gain as much gametime as possible.

His two other appearances this season have come in the Carabao Cup games against Aston Villa and Southampton, in which he started both.

The latter was his most recent appearance in a Chelsea shirt, helping to guide his side to a quarter-final spot against fellow west London side Brentford, a team in which Sarr shined against.

