Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko's Entourage 'in Talks' With AC Milan as Serie A Giants Look to Secure Loan Deal

The Serie A club are hoping to seal the deal.

AC Milan are in talks with the entourage of Tiemoue Bakayoko as the Rossoneri hope to secure a loan move with an option to buy for the Chelsea midfielder, according to reports.

Chelsea are looking to offload the midfielder, who joined the club under Antonio Conte.

As per Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are in talks with Bakayoko's entourage and are hoping that Chelsea will be open to a loan deal with an option to buy.

The Blues have previously offered Bakayoko to the Serie A club in an attempt to get him off the wages.

Chelsea are looking for somewhere in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder as the club look to offload their dead wood.

The Milan side are only willing to take the midfielder on loan, however.

Chelsea have reportedly offered the French international to Serie A rivals Napoli 'free of charge' on loan for a season, following a successful spell in Naples last season.

Bakayoko is keen on a move back to Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan and could be granted his move this summer.

Bakayoko's agent, Marco Busiello has previously commented on the situation surrounding his client as the player's agent has handed Chelsea an ultimatum.

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

Busiello has previously said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube