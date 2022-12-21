Report: AC Milan In Talks To Move On Tiemoue Bakayoko
Somehow, Tiemoue Bakayoko is still a Chelsea player despite having not played a match for the Blues since 2018, but now it is starting to look like he could finally leave the club.
The French midfielder, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco, has been out on loan back to Monaco and also Napoli and AC Milan, with the 28-year old currently finding himself with the latter, despite having not played a proper match for them this season.
His only appearance for AC this season has come in a friendly against Liverpool last Friday, where his side won 4-2 on penalties.
As a result, the Rossoneri are looking to terminate his loan in the hope they can find him a new home.
This news comes from Calciomercato, who also report that the Italian side are in touch with Bakayoko's entourage over the matter.
Chelsea selling Bakayoko would certainly be a big weight off their shoulders and he would be another player off of their books after they managed to offload a host of unwanted players in the summer including Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi and Marcos Alonso, to name a few.
