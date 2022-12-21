Skip to main content

Report: AC Milan In Talks To Move On Tiemoue Bakayoko

Italian giants AC Milan are set to hold talks with Tiemoue Bakayoko over a potential transfer away from the club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Somehow, Tiemoue Bakayoko is still a Chelsea player despite having not played a match for the Blues since 2018, but now it is starting to look like he could finally leave the club.

The French midfielder, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco, has been out on loan back to Monaco and also Napoli and AC Milan, with the 28-year old currently finding himself with the latter, despite having not played a proper match for them this season.

Bakayoko made 44 appearances for Napoli in 2021-21

Bakayoko made 44 appearances for Napoli in 2021-21

His only appearance for AC this season has come in a friendly against Liverpool last Friday, where his side won 4-2 on penalties.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a result, the Rossoneri are looking to terminate his loan in the hope they can find him a new home.

This news comes from Calciomercato, who also report that the Italian side are in touch with Bakayoko's entourage over the matter.

Bakayoko

Bakayoko has struggled to settle at any club he's been at since his move to Chelsea

Chelsea selling Bakayoko would certainly be a big weight off their shoulders and he would be another player off of their books after they managed to offload a host of unwanted players in the summer including Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi and Marcos Alonso, to name a few.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Christopher Vivell
News

Chelsea Announce Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
Media

'He's Very Nice' - Jorginho On Graham Potter

By Stephen Smith
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount & Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Have Good Chances To Keep Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana Injured In Friendly Match With Brentford

By Dylan McBennett
Matheus Cunha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves

By Dylan McBennett