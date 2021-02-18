Report: AC Milan intend to seal permanent move for Fikayo Tomori this summer

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis in the summer, but might need to offload some key figures in order to do so.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a six-month loan deal with an option to make his stay permanent past the summer if Milan wish to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

According to Calcio Mercato via Sempre Milan, the Italian side have every intention of activating his buy-out clause at the end of the season as club technical director Paolo Maldini, who played a key role in bringing the defender to San Siro, believes that Tomori can become a regular starter for his side.

The reports further states that the Milan faithful have complete faith in Tomori, who they couldn't sign on a permanent transfer in January owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club will need to assess the future(s) of Simon Kjær and Pierre Kalulu while it remains to be seen what Milan's desires to swoop for Tomori could mean for first-team regular Alessio Romagnoli.

Tomori played the 90 minutes for the Serie A outfit in their 2-2 draw with Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League tie on Thursday night, his fifth appearance for Stefano Pioli's side since his switch from Stamford Bridge in January.

Despite the constant speculation surrounding his future, the Cobham graduate isn't pondering over what lies in store for him past this summer following an eye-catching start to life at Milan, where he's already made quite the impression, especially after turning up to training a few weeks back despite the players being given the day off.

The coming months are vital for the defender as he aims to earn a call-up from the England national team with the international friendlies coming in March.

It's a growing belief among the Milan faithful that the only reasons Tomori won't end up signing a permanent deal would be a drop-off in performance or if the club have another opportunity they simply can't miss.

