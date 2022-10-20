Report: AC Milan Interested In Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

Armando Broja made his first start in a Chelsea shirt last night, but clubs are already swooping to try and take the striker away from the hands of the blue's. Broja performed well against Brentford, and is the subject of interest from AC Milan.

The interest could work in the favour of Chelsea, who have an interest in AC Milan's Rafael Leao. If Leao does not sign a new deal at Milan, a swap deal could be proposed.

Broja was tipped to leave Chelsea in the summer, but stayed in the end to try and fight for a place.

Armando Broja on his first Chelsea start against Brentford. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, AC Milan chief Frederic Massara has had several contacts with the entourage of Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

The club want to sign a number nine with the age of Olivier Giroud and the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Broja is a player of interest.

AC Milan want Armando Broja. IMAGO / Action Plus

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, and was impressive for the Saints. The Chelsea forward scored six goals in 32 games. AC Milan have interest in his services, but at the moment Chelsea are likely to want to keep the player.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only other striker Chelsea have at the club, but they could be tempted to sell Broja if Rafael Leao is part of the deal coming the other way.

Read More Chelsea Stories