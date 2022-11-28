Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Italian side AC Milan are said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has experienced an uptick in form in recent weeks, something that has not been lost on his manager Graham Potter. Additionally, this run of form has been picked up on by sides abroad that may be interested in taking on the Englishman.

According to reports out of Italy, Italian giants AC Milan are said to be interested in the 26-year-old in a bid to refresh their midfield. They have also been linked to another Chelsea player, Hakim Ziyech, so there should be ample opportunity for discussions. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
With that being said, it is unclear if the Blues are prepared to let Loftus-Cheek depart from Stamford Bridge. His contract is set to end in 2024 and the report claims Chelsea have the option to extend it a year further, an option they intend to trigger amidst this interest. 

With the futures of midfielder stalwarts Jorginho and N'Golo Kante up in the air, there is probable upheaval on the horizon within the engine room at Stamford Bridge. They will need to keep hold of players like Loftus-Cheek for the sake of the Premier League experience he provides.

