Report: AC Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The Blues centre-back is set to see his contract expire at the end of the season after what would be nine years at the club.

However despite recent speculation he may leave the club at the start of the summer transfer window, there is still belief he will extend his stay at the European Champions.

According to Sempre Milan, the Serie A giants are keen on bringing Christensen to the San Siro.

They will be without key defender Simon Kjaer for the rest of the season due to him suffering an ACL injury, and the club will therefore be keen to strengthen their defensive options for his absence.

Milan are yet to decide whether to sign him straight away or loan him for the rest of the season, with the Italians then potentially having the option to buy him next summer.

The report also suggests that his salary may be too much for them to afford, and that Chelsea are still keen to secure his services for the future.

Christensen has made 143 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with the Dane entering the first team squad in 2017 after two successful years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has scored just the one goal for the Blues, netting the opener against Malmo in the Champions League in October.

His appearance in the draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday was his 16th so far this season for Thomas Tuchel's side.

