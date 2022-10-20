Skip to main content

Report: AC Milan Interested In Striker Armando Broja

AC Milan are said to be keen on signing Armando Broja from Chelsea, according to reports.
Italian journalist Daniele Longo says that AC Milan's chief Frederic Massara has been in contact with Broja's team as the Italians look for a new number nine, with Olivier Giroud, 36, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, the only recognised strikers at the club.

The rumour comes just six weeks after Broja penned a new deal with Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2028, but that hasn't stopped the Serie A champions from attempting to convince the Albania international to make the switch.

Armando Broja

Chelsea see Broja as a key player going forward

Broja has shown real promise this campaign and his performances early on in the season were a big reason why the club decided to keep him at SW6 for another six years.

He scored his first goal of his Chelsea career a fortnight ago in a 3-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge and was handed his first start yesterday evening against Brentford.

Armando Broja vs Wolves

Broja celebrates his maiden Chelsea goal against Wolves

Of course, this isn't the first instance of transfer interests between AC and Chelsea, with the Italian having earmarked Hakim Ziyech for depth in their wide areas, while Chelsea have shown strong interest in The Rossoneri's winger Rafael Leao, as reports have recently emerged that the Portuguese player may yet sign a new deal with Milan.

With Broja extending his stay in London recently, it remains to be seen whether the Italians will pursue their push to sign him or whether Chelsea will be able to keep hold of one of their star assets.

