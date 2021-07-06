Report: Chelsea Striker Giroud Issued Ultimatum if he Wishes to Leave Chelsea This Summer

There are crucial days ahead for the striker's future to be resolved.

AC Milan have issued Olivier Giroud and his entourage an ultimatum as their patience is running thin, according to reports.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Italy this summer, with the Italians wanting to sign him on a free transfer.

As per il Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Giroud must hurry his transfer if he wishes to sign for the Italians.

Giroud has been at Euro 2020 with France (Photo by J.E.E/Sipa USA)

AC Milan's directors are only willing to wait until the end of the week for the Blues to free Giroud before they give up on the striker.

The Rossoneri's plan is for the 34-year-old to join his new team for their pre-season retreat in the middle of July, so a deal would have to be reached soon.

To make the move happen, Sempre Milan report that Giroud must force Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's hand as Milan have no intention to pay a transfer fee for the striker.

Chelsea triggered an option to extend Giroud's contract back in June, allowing the club to demand a transfer fee for the striker.

The coming days will reveal Giroud's future as Milan are willing to move onto other targets.

Giroud is set to leave Chelsea this summer despite signing a contract extension (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The striker expects Chelsea to keep their word and release him to Milan, where he would play more regularly.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker, having been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, meaning that Giroud's playing time would be impacted further.

However, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee of €150 million for Haaland, leading the Blues to consider alternative targets Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski.

