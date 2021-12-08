Report: AC Milan Keen on Chelsea Duo Ahead of Transfer Window

AC Milan are keen on Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues defenders have attracted attention from the Serie A giants as the latter look to strengthen the options in their backline following the absence of Simon Kjaer, who suffered an ACL injury and will be on the sidelines for some time.

With the transfer window reopening in less than a month, AC Milan may make a move for the pair to add more depth for the rest of the season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Di Marzio via Sempre Milan, Christensen and Sarr are both of interest to the Serie A side.

With Kjaer out for the rest of the season they are keen to sign a new centre-back, with Lille's Sven Botman a suggested name.

Christensen is said to be the 'dream' for the club, with Sarr also being a potential addition for them.

The report suggests they are keeping their options open, with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic also being considered.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Christensen has made 142 appearances for Chelsea since he started featuring in the first team in 2014, scoring just the one goal. His contract at the club is set to expire at the end of the season, but there is belief he will extend his stay in west London soon.

Sarr signed for the Blues last year before joining Porto on a season long loan deal. He returned in the summer and has made three appearances in his debut season at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube