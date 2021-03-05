Report: AC Milan likely to land Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal

AC Milan are convinced Fikayo Tomori will be great investment for the present and the future with a permanent deal from Chelsea looking increasingly likely.

The 23-year-old made the loan switch to Italy in January on an initial six-month deal but the move did include an option to buy which can be activated by Milan for an initial £25 million.

Tomori's performances since his arrival at the San Siro have been exemplary and he's impressed everyone around the club.

And Gazzetta dello Sport report that although the AC Milan hierarchy believe that Fikayo Tomori's £25 million buy-out clause is high, they are convinced that he will be a great investment for the present and the future and are likely to sign him from on a permanent basis this summer.

Milan director Paolo Maldini confirmed that they will hold talks with Chelsea at the end of the season regarding Tomori's future in Italy.

He said: "Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause.

"The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."



AC Milan have also been linked with Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

