Report: AC Milan 'Negotiating' With Chelsea Over Malang Sarr Potential January Transfer Move

Serie A side AC Milan are negotiating with Chelsea regarding defender Malang Sarr, according to reports.

The Blues defender has found an increase in game time in recent weeks but could find himself out on loan if reports are to be believed.

As per il Corriere della Sera via Sempre Milan, the Italian club are negotiating with Chelsea regarding the defender.

This comes after reports stated that Milan were considering a loan move for the Chelsea man.

The 22-year-old was expected to leave on loan last summer but his Deadline Day move to Eintracht Frankfurt failed to materialise.

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed," his agent Federico Pastorello told the Telegraph back in October.

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

However, he stuck around Stamford Bridge and has worked his way into Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea plans.

Sarr has played four consecutive matches for Chelsea, looking impressive on the left of a back three or at left back in a four.

The report states that Milan are also in talks with Nathan Ake of Manchester City as they search for defensive reinforcements during their Serie A title pursuit.

