Report: AC Milan 'Not Convinced' by Chelsea's Malang Sarr Despite Transfer Links

Serie A side AC Milan are 'not completely convinced' by Chelsea defender Malang Sarr after his agents offered him to the Serie A side, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old has found game time increased at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, featuring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final before playing 90 minutes against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

As per Milan News via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are not completely convinced by the defender despite rumours linking him with a January move.

It has previously been reported that the Italians are considering a loan swoop for the defender as cover for the injured Simon Kjaer.

However, Milan News state that Sarr is one option who has been proposed by his agent. The defender does not 'completely convince' Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara at the club, who would rather bring in somebody to give 'immediate guarantees'.

The Rossoneri are involved in a title race in Serie A, sitting just one point off their fierce rivals Inter as they look to win the Scudetto.

Sarr has gone onto make seven appearances under Thomas Tuchel this term, with only one coming in the Premier League and could look for a January departure in search of more game time.

However, due to Chelsea's defensive availability problems of late it was reported that they will not allow the Frenchman to depart in January in order to cope with the constant disruption at the back.

It remains to be seen as to whether this will change if the Blues manage to add to their squad this month.

