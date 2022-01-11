Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: AC Milan 'Not Convinced' by Chelsea's Malang Sarr Despite Transfer Links

Serie A side AC Milan are 'not completely convinced' by Chelsea defender Malang Sarr after his agents offered him to the Serie A side, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old has found game time increased at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, featuring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final before playing 90 minutes against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

As per Milan News via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are not completely convinced by the defender despite rumours linking him with a January move.

imago1008985982h

It has previously been reported that the Italians are considering a loan swoop for the defender as cover for the injured Simon Kjaer.

However, Milan News state that Sarr is one option who has been proposed by his agent. The defender does not 'completely convince' Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara at the club, who would rather bring in somebody to give 'immediate guarantees'.

Read More

The Rossoneri are involved in a title race in Serie A, sitting just one point off their fierce rivals Inter as they look to win the Scudetto.

imago1009019115h

Sarr has gone onto make seven appearances under Thomas Tuchel this term, with only one coming in the Premier League and could look for a January departure in search of more game time.

However, due to Chelsea's defensive availability problems of late it was reported that they will not allow the Frenchman to depart in January in order to cope with the constant disruption at the back. 

It remains to be seen as to whether this will change if the Blues manage to add to their squad this month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008975113h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan 'Not Convinced' by Chelsea's Malang Sarr Despite Transfer Links

37 seconds ago
imago1008975103h
News

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Kepa Arrizabalaga to Perform for Chelsea in Edouard Mendy Absence

15 minutes ago
pjimage (7)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Covid-19 Update Ahead of Spurs Tie

22 minutes ago
imago1008891454h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Considering' Ian Maatsen Recall From Coventry Loan Amid Lyon's Emerson Refusal

30 minutes ago
imago1008970958h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Chelsea's Incoming January Transfer Plans

45 minutes ago
imago1008676141h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Kingsley Coman Offer Amid Bayern Munich Contract Talks

1 hour ago
imago1008859304h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1008973325h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for Carabao Cup Clash vs Tottenham

1 hour ago