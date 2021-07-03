Report: AC Milan Plan to Snatch Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea at End of Transfer Window

AC Milan are planning to be patient in their pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to reports.

After arriving to Stamford Bridge from Ajax for £33.3 million, the attacker registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Champions League winners.

Since the turn of the year, the 28-year-old has been linked with a move to AC Milan, who are keen to sign the Moroccan on loan to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

According to Saturday's edition of Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Milan officials plan to wait till the closing stages of the transfer market in their bid to sign Ziyech.

The Italian side have been hit by the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after failing in their pursuit of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the Serie A giants could be in for a long-drawn transfer saga as they plot a loan move for the forward.

Despite making a blistering start to his Blues career after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in , Ziyech was in and out of the squad due to recurring injury issues around the festive period during his first-season in the Premier League.

The winger has also previously conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at former club Ajax, who play in the Eredevisie.

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport , as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

Ziyech registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season in blue, and though he was a crucial first-team player under former boss Frank Lampard, he lost his starting place under Tuchel.

With the consistency shown by the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and even Timo Werner, who came under heavy criticism for his profligacy in front of goal last season, Ziyech was used as a squad player during the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

As Chelsea look to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech, who is the prime of his career, could seek a move away from west London or could stay and fight for his place for the Champions League winners.

