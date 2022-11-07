Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Prepare For Rafael Leao Offers From Chelsea

AC Milan are prepared to receive offers for Rafael Leao from Chelsea.

Rafael Leao was rumoured to be close to signing a new contract at Italian Champions AC Milan weeks ago, but them rumours have since came to a halt. Chelsea have interest in Leao as a main target, and may still push for his signature.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a winger, and Leao fits the profile of player they want to bring into the club. There are other players on the list if they can't sign Leao, but they will definitely look to try.

AC Milan will try tie Leao down to a new deal, but are prepared for offers.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan are expecting offers for Rafael Leao from Chelsea.

According to Sky Italia, AC Milan are prepared for big money offers from Chelsea regarding Rafael Leao in the region of £105million, but they will still not be interested in losing the Portuguese winger.

Leao has been linked with Chelsea since the summer window when they had a bid turned down for him, but the blue's have shown no signs of being deterred by the rejection.

Rafael Leao

The forward positions are an area Chelsea believe needs to be strengthened, and Rafael Leao is simply one of the best options on the market at the moment. Chelsea are expected to push for his signature.

There is expected to be some denial to do business on the part of Milan, and it may take some movement from Leao himself to get any deal over the line. Certainly a transfer story worth keeping an eye on.

