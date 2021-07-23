Report: AC Milan 'Pushing' for Hakim Ziyech Loan Deal Depsite Already Adding to Their Midfield

Italian club AC Milan are pushing to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old could depart after just one season with the Blues, where he lifted the Champions League.

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan have an excellent relationship with Chelsea and are pushing to take Ziyech on loan.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy previously, however it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will sanction the sale or loan of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following Hakan Çalhanoğlu joining their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

The Milan side have seen the acquisition of Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid but are still looking to add to their midfield with Isco also linked.

What has Ziyech said?

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

