Report: AC Milan 'Putting Pressure On' Target Olivier Giroud Amid Summer Links

Milan want a deal done as soon as possible as they continue their Chelsea raid this summer.

AC Milan have fired a demand to Olivier Giroud and his entourage as they look to close a transfer from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The 34-year-old is expected to join Milan this summer despite extending Chelsea extending his deal by a further year after it was set to expire on June 30.

Giroud had no say with the club automatically triggering the option to extend but it hasn't deterred AC Milan's interest in the Frenchman.

He is currently at the European Championships with France but has reportedly agreed a two-year contract with the Italian side.

But no deal has yet been struck with Chelsea. The Blues want a fee for the 34-year-old but Milan are hoping to land him on a free transfer.

And as per Corriere Della Sera, Milan 'want to close a deal' quickly for Giroud but Giroud's entourage haven't been able to convince Chelsea to let him leave for free yet.

Milan are now putting pressure on Giroud's team to get a deal agreed otherwise they could be 'forced to walk away from the race if nothing changes'.

What has Olivier Giroud's agent said on his future?

“Chelsea exercised a unilateral option, but with the promise he’d be released if there was an offer from a foreign club.”

What has Olivier Giroud said on his future?

Earlier in June amid interest from Milan, he admitted: "Today, it is out of the question to talk about my future, Milan is one option among others. Today, there is no question of talking about my future."

