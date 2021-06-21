Report: AC Milan Keeping Tabs On Hakim Ziyech Should He 'Push to Leave' Chelsea

Will one season be all that we see of Ziyech at Chelsea?

Hakim Ziyech is the subject of interest from AC Milan and they could make a move for the winger this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old only joined Chelsea last summer from Ajax on a five-year deal but struggled for large parts during his debut season in west London.

Ziyech made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Blues under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel combined, netting six times and contributing four assists.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Ziyech has been linked with a move away this summer and AC Milan have been the side constantly speculated with interest of the Moroccan.

And as per Corriere dello Sport in Italy, Milan are 'ready to try and secure him loan' if Ziyech were to 'push to leave' Chelsea this summer.

Ziyech is valued at £34.2 million by TransferMarkt, a figure just above the cost it took the Blues to prize him away from Ajax last summer.

It's highly unlikely Ziyech would be allowed to depart permanently after a year but a loan deal could be a possibility depending on Tuchel's plans next season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea are reported to be keen on James Maddison of Leicester City should they lose Ziyech in the transfer market this summer.

Milan have already acquired Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis from Chelsea and are looking to make a swoop for Olivier Giroud as well during the summer transfer window despite the Frenchman recently having his deal extended at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube