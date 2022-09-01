Report: AC Milan Reject Chelsea Bid For Rafael Leao

A deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be all but completed in the next hours by the Blues and this morning, Spanish journalist Manu Sainz claims that Chelsea have had a bid turned down for AC Milan's Rafael Leao, in the region of £87million.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for another winger to add to his squad but Milan are understandably not keen on letting Leao leave on the final day of the window.

Sainz says that with this rejection, Milan have told Chelsea that they must pay the Portuguese's £128million release clause - or something close to it - if they want to secure the 23-year old's services.

Rafael Leao IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

If Chelsea were to sign Leao today, it would come as a surprise. The Blues already look to be signing Aubameyang and possibly Edson Alvarez, a defensive midfielder from Ajax for a fee in the region of £50million, so it would be a very busy and expensive deadline day for Todd Boehly if Leao arrived at SW6.

Chelsea had already tried to negotiate with Leao just over a week ago, but the Italians remained set on their position that the release clause had to be met.

Leao would become the 15th Portuguese player to sign for Chelsea, sharing company with some great names in years gone by including Ricardo Carvalho, Jose Bosingwa and Paulo Ferreira.

Carvalho in action for Chelsea in 2010 IMAGO / Sportnah

Talks over this deal don't seem to be done and dusted yet, so it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will cave to AC's demands over the release clause or whether they'll attempt to approach this deal in a different manner.

