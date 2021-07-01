Report: AC Milan Remain Interested in Ziyech and Bakayoko

The duo could be set to swap Stamford Bridge for the San Siro

AC Milan are looking at the possibility of signing Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea this summer but must be patient, according to reports.

The Rossoneri have already completed the signing of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent from Chelsea and also hold interest in Olivier Giroud.

Il Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Milan, reports that Milan have an excellent relationship with Chelsea and have a real chance of signing the players that have become surplus to requirements in London.

The Rossoneri are looking for a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who has signed for Inter Milan, and they believe that Ziyech is the perfect fit.

Thomas Tuchel is open to both Bakayoko and Ziyech leaving the club this summer, but AC Milan must remain patient with Tuchel wanting to look at Bakayoko in pre-season training before making a decision.

Ziyech has had a mixed first season in England but shown his quality in glimpses, netting crucial goals including an FA Cup semi-final winner against Manchester City.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea value the Moroccan at €35 million.

Milan are also still keen on signing Olivier Giroud after reaching an agreement on terms for his contract, but the Italians would require the French striker to leave on a free transfer to consider the purchase.

What has been said about Ziyech's future?

Former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

Dutch legend Van Basten also weighed in on Ziyech's future: "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

"It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

Speaking to Calciomercato, Bakayoko's agent said: "Tiemoue is a great international player. He has always done well in recent years with Milan, Monaco and Napoli. We are evaluating whether there are possibilities to change shirts in the next few days. He is a player open to all discussions. In Italy they know him well, he is a player who helps the team where he plays and can make a great contribution."

He added: "It is possible (of a Milan return), Milan are looking for a player with his characteristics and it is likely that they can make a proposal. At the moment Tiemoue is a Chelsea player, but there is a possibility to change his shirt and go to an Italian team. Milan They are a great team and if the opportunity arises we will do everything possible to bring him to the Rossoneri. Maldini and Massara know him, they know what he can give.

"I don't think he will go away on loan like he did with Napoli, his contract doesn't allow it. I don't know the price at the moment, I don't decide on this and it wouldn't be serious to talk about this."

