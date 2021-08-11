Report: AC Milan Remain Interested in Ziyech but Chelsea Must Make Exception

AC Milan are still interested in Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech and would like to sign the Moroccan on a loan deal with an option to buy, according to reports in Italy.

Ziyech finished pre-season as Chelsea's top scorer, bagging five goals across the four matches.

According to Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, Ziyech remains a target for AC Milan but Chelsea must make an exception if the midfielder is to get his move.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy previously, however it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Tuchel will sanction the sale or loan of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

Ziyech is reportedly 'fascinated' by a move to Milan this summer, however for a move to happen Chelsea will have to accept the loan with an option to buy that Milan are proposing.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After impressing in pre-season Tuchel may want to keep Ziyech in London and hope that he re-finds his form that saw him move to Chelsea last season.

Chelsea have already done business with the Milan club this summer as Fikayo Tomori made a loan move permanent before Olivier Giroud completed a transfer to the San Siro.

What has Ziyech said about his future previously?

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

It remains to be seen as to whether the 'real Ziyech' will be plying his trade at Stamford Bridge or the San Siro next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube