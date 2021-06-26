Report: AC Milan Set to Open Chelsea Talks Over Summer Moves for Ziyech, Bakayoko & Giroud

AC Milan will enter talks with Chelsea this week over a triple move for Hakim Ziyech, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Olivier Giroud, according to reports.

The Rossoneri have already landed Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis this summer, but they are looking to head back to the Stamford Bridge boardroom to negotiate a few more transfers.

They have a long-standing interest in Giroud and he has agreed to move to Italy, but Milan just need to find an agreement with Chelsea. Giroud has sent his entourage to sort out his future with the club.

Sipa USA

Bakayoko has previously spent time on loan at the San Siro, and has been 'proposed' to Milan. His agent recently confirmed that options about his future will be looked at and a return to the Rossoneri could be on the cards.

"We are evaluating whether there are possibilities to change shirts in the next few days," said his agent. "He is a player open to all discussions."

He added: "It is possible (of a Milan return), Milan are looking for a player with his characteristics and it is likely that they can make a proposal. At the moment Tiemoue is a Chelsea player, but there is a possibility to change his shirt and go to an Italian team."

Sipa USA

While Ziyech has attracted interest from the Italian club but nothing has so far materialised.

However there is a new update from Italy and Gianluca Di Marzio. Milan will hold 'decisive talks' with Chelsea this week over a triple move for the Chelsea stars. They are hoping to reach an agreement with the Blues and Marina Granovskaia to land a quadruple deal with the west London side this summer.

It would be quite the move. Giroud and Bakayoko appear likely but whether Ziyech would leave Chelsea after just one season remains unclear.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube