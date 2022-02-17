Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Signing Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko for €15M Option 'Seems Crazy'

AC Milan have been far from convinced by Tiemou Bakayoko and it 'seems crazy' to imagine that they would sign the player on a permanent deal for €15 million, according to reports in Italy.

The 27-year-old has struggled across several loan spells after failing to make it at Stamford Bridge.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, it 'seems crazy' that AC Milan will spend €15 million to sign him at the end of his loan spell.

imago1004962850h

The French international is the fourth 'or even fifth' choice at the San Siro, starting only five of the last 17 appearances.

There is an option to buy in his two-year loan that could become permanent opun the occurence of certain conditions, which are only applicable in the second season.

Read More

However, this is looking extremely unlikey unless he can turn around his fortunes in Italy.

imago1009835541h

Bakayoko was previously told he needs to do more during his time in the Serie A team if he is to be a success.

They could instead terminate his loan early and allow Chelsea to send him elsewhere rather than completing his two year stint in Milan.

Bakayoko renewed his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer but now the Blues will have their work cut out to find potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen with the French midfielder.

