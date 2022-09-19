Report: AC Milan Still Remains In Contact With Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech

The future of Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech was very unknown towards the end of the transfer window with various teams across Europe wanting the Moroccan forward.

AC Milan was the first team to try and bring the 29-year-old to San Siro but after negotiations slowed down, Ziyech became frustrated with the Italian club and decided to rethink his options.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Moroccan forward's former team Ajax was the next team to try their luck, as the Dutch side pushed to try to sign Ziyech on a loan deal.

However, Chelsea would only let the player leave on a permanent deal and for a price of around £40 million.

This caused Ajax to pull out of the deal, refusing to pay the full price to bring Ziyech back to the club that made him.

Reports come out today from the Italian new site Sempre Milan saying, AC Milan has kept in contact with Ziyech as they look to try again in January.

IMAGO / PA Images

So far this season, Ziyech has four appearances for the Blues, two in the Premier League and two in the Champions, failing to contribute to any goal.

With Graham Potter appointed as the new Chelsea manager, Ziyech's plans may change but as of now, the 29-year-old looks likely to depart in the near future.

