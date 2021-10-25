Report: AC Milan Target Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Ahead of Possible Loan Move

Second placed Serie A side AC Milan, are looking at a possible loan swoop for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's starting 11 so far in his spell at the club, but is still a regularly used substitute by the German tactician.

Ziyech has played a total of 118 minutes across three Premier League appearances in the west London side's 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and as such is being targetted by other clubs.

As per SempreMilan, Ziyech is being eyed up as a possible loan signing ahead of negotiations scheduled for January.

The Rossoneri is reportedly looking to strengthen their playmaker and right winger roles, and the Moroccan international would fit the bill perfectly.

Milan originally looked to sign Ziyech over the summer months but Thomas Tuchel decided he wanted him at Stamford Bridge.

However, he hasn't featured too heavily yet this season for the Blues, and a loan deal may work out well for both parties.

According to the report, Ligue 1 side Brest's Romain Faivre, at present, stands as the most likely option to go to the Italian team. However, Milan would be very keen on making a move for Chelsea's number 22 instead.

Since joining Chelsea, Ziyech's transfer value has dropped to around €38 million, after the forward signed for the Blues last year for €40 million.

Thus, an option to buy may well be included if a loan deal were to be struck upon.

