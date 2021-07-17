Report: AC Milan Target Loan Switch for First-Choice Target Hakim Ziyech

Could the former Ajax star leave after just one season in west London?

AC Milan have placed Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on top of their wishlist this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, despite having made a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge since his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will sanction the sale of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, the Serie A outfit have placed Ziyech on top of their wishlist ahead of the new campaign, and remain hopeful of securing the winger's services on loan towards the closing stages of the transfer window.

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following their failure in pursuit of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who recently joined their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

The report further states that negotiations could be drawn till the closing stages of the transfer window, with the Milan hierarchy willing to be patient in their chase of Ziyech.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The winger has previously conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at former club Ajax, who play in the Eredevisie.

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ziyech registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season in blue, and though he was a crucial first-team player under former boss Frank Lampard, he lost his starting place under Tuchel.

With the consistency shown by the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and even Timo Werner, who came under heavy criticism for his profligacy in front of goal last season, Ziyech was used as a squad player during the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

As Chelsea look to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech, who is the prime of his career, could seek a move away from west London or could stay and fight for his place for the Champions League winners.

