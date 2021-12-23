Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Report: AC Milan Target Out of Favour Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech in January Transfer Swoop

Author:

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, with the most recent being AC Milan, according to reports.

The Moroccan international is struggling to get the game time he would like to in west London under Thomas Tuchel, and is rumoured to be open to a change of allegiance.

With the wealth of quality forwards that Tuchel has at his disposal, Ziyech is simply finding it too difficult to break into the starting XI, having made just seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

As per Calciomercato, AC Milan are eyeing up an attacking midfielder who would suit a no. 10 role, with Ziyech being on the radar of the Rossoneri.

The other option Milan are reported to be interested in is Romain Faivre, who currently plays in midfield for Ligue 1 club Brest.

Ziyech may be a difficult option for Milan, given the interest he has already attracted so far this season.

Earlier reports suggested Barcelona manager Xavi was eyeing him up should the deal for Ferran Torres not go through, although it looks as though that deal is now just a matter of time.

It was also reported, by Sport Bild, that Ziyech wasn't happy at Chelsea and the player had received interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old has been vocal in the past about his lack of game time, insisting that it is up to him to prove to the manager he deserves the opportunity.

"I think I'm one of Chelsea's best eleven," he said. "But a manager chooses his team game by game, and he decides what he needs.

"It's up to me to show him that I should be playing, and I think I'm on the right track now."

