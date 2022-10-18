Report: AC Milan To Submit New Rafael Leao Contract Proposal Amid Chelsea Interest

AC Milan are moving forward with a new contract for winger Rafael Leao, which is bad news for Chelsea. Chelsea had huge interest in the signature of the Portuguese winger, but AC Milan may win the battle for now.

The club are said to be growing in confidence over the possibility of a new deal being signed, and are set to meet with the players father in the coming days to discuss a new deal.

Manchester United and Chelsea could now miss out on a player they both had interest in.

Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at AC Milan. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are set to send a new contract proposal to Rafael Leao in the coming days, and are confident the player could sign a new deal at the club despite the growing interest in Europe.

Chelsea have already had high bids rejected for Leao, and if he signs this new deal at AC Milan the chances of a deal happening are very low for the time being.

Rafael Leao's current deal expires in 2024, and he has a €150million release clause in his current contract, which any club that has interest will be expected to pay if they want to battle AC Milan for his signature.

Chelsea will likely turn their attention elsewhere if Leao does sign the deal for AC Milan, and it will be a case of the one that got away.