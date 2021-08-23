Report: AC Milan Unwilling to Match Chelsea Option to Buy Amount for Tiémoué Bakayoko

AC Milan are failing to match Chelsea's buyout price for Tiémoué Bakayoko with a loan move in its advanced stages, according to reports.

The Italian side are desperate to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks in a bid to give Pioli four options in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old is keen to return to the Serie A after being deemed surplus to requirements in west London.

It has been mentioned recently that Bakayoko has agreed to take a pay-cut to force a move to Milan, which could be finalised very soon, with just over a week left before the transfer window shuts.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Chelsea are demanding the loan buy-out clause to be valued at €20 million, but Milan are not prepared to offer more than €10 million as of yet.

Bakayoko is one of two current Chelsea players who have been given the green light to depart the club by Thomas Tuchel, who led his side to their third win on the bounce since the start of the new campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was stated that Milan weren't ruling out the chances of sealing a loan deal for Bakayoko by Monday, but the Italian side will need to strike an agreement over the buy-out clause before a move can be done and dusted.

(Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

It was reported recently that Bakayoko was getting closer to a move to Stefano Pioli's side, who remain his first-choice destination this summer.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time since he signed for the Blues in 2017, making just 43 outings before going on successive loan spells at Milan, Monaco and Napoli after just one season in west London.

Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later, because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

"It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Bakayoko left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.

“The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

