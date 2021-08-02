Report: AC Milan Will 'Certainly' Make Attempt to Sign Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan will surely make an approach to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

After making a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, the 28-year-old struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The winger, who registered six goals and four assists in 39 outings across all competitions last term, has made an eye-catching start to pre-season as he netted a treble in the Blues' 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough United a few weeks ago.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by Italian outlet Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, Milan will certainly make an attempt to sign Ziyech ahead of the new campaign, but it is not known whether the Chelsea would let go of their star man on loan.

It was reported recently that Ziyech is 'fascinated' by the prospecting of playing for Milan, who have already signed Olivier Giroud from Chelsea this summer.

It has also been said that the Moroccan wants to know if he is part of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's plans next season, with the German boss planning a major squad overhaul in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge after a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Milan club are also interested in Isco and Philippe Coutinho, but it is thought that they are 'pushing' for Ziyech this summer, as it has been mentioned that the Serie A side have excellent relations with the Chelsea hierarchy, with whom they negotiated the permanent transfer of Fikayo Tomori for £24 million in June.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following their failure in pursuit of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who recently joined their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will sanction the sale of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

The winger has previously conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at former club Ajax, who play in the Eredevisie.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

As Chelsea look to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech, who is in the prime of his career, could seek a move away from west London or stay and fight for his place in west London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube