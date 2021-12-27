Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Report: AC Milan Working on Chelsea's Malang Sarr 'Loan Solution' Ahead of January Transfer Window

AC Milan are working on loan solutions to provide cover in their defence, with Malang Sarr from Chelsea being targeted, according to reports in Italy.

Sarr has found game time limited so far this season, only making one Premier League appearance.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan will work on loan solutions, looking for opportunities including Chelsea's Sarr.

This comes as the Italian club are looking for a new central defender following an injury to Simon Kjaer.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea will offer the Italians Sarr in January as they have a fantastic relationship with the Italian club, who have signed Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko (on loan) from the Blues already.

Sarr was set to depart Stamford Bridge last summer but a move to Bologna never materialised, leaving him at the club in a back-up role.

It was previously reported that AC Milan's rivals Inter are 'close' to signing Sarr in January on loan, however their city rivals could now be in the mix to sign the defender in the winter transfer window.

With the Blues having an abundance of quality in the centre-back positions already, a loan move may be the best option for Sarr to gain as much gametime as possible.

It is unclear whether an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season would be included, but we could see a deal much like the one that saw Tomori leave for the Italian side.

