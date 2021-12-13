Report: AC Milan 'Working' to Sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in January

AC Milan are working to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in January, according to reports in Italy.

The Dane's current contract expires at the end of the season, with him yet to sign an extension.

As per Fabrizio Romano vis Sempre Milan, AC Milan have been working to try and convince Christensen to leave Chelsea and try a new experience in Italy.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Milan side were previously reported to be interested in signing the 25-year-old as they will be without key defender Simon Kjaer for the rest of the season due to him suffering an ACL injury.

And now Romano has stated that Milan have approached Chelsea in the last few days, willing to pay in January to sign Christensen.

The Danish international is 'top of the list' aong with other stars.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, AC Milan believe that Christensen will sign a new deal at Chelsea as the Blues remain 'calm and positive', with clubs waiting to see if the player could be tempted to leave.

There is a good relationship between Milan and Chelsea as the Rossoneri brought in Fikayo Tomori from the Blues in the summer following a long loan deal that saw him make 22 appearances for the side over the second half of last season before signing Olivier Giroud later in the summer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been eager for his Danish defender to sign an extension to his current contract, firing a message to the 25-year-old that he must 'walk the talk'.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said. "He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube