Report: AC Milan's Chances of Signing Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea Are 'Low' Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech appears to be under AC Milan's watchful eye, although the chances of him signing for the Rossoneri are low, according to reports.

Ziyech has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel, having scored only three goals in his 30 league appearances for the west London side.

His lack of game time has left him frustrated, with several interested parties across Europe popping their heads up.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported by Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are looking for an attacking midfielder to suit the no. 10 role at the club and although Ziyech is an option, they are unlikely to opt for him.

The club are mainly focusing on recruiting the services of Ligue 1 side Brest's Romain Faivre, who has registered seven goals and five assists in the league this season.

This all comes in the expected departure of Milan's Samu Castillejo, who has attracted interest from club's like Genoa.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ziyech is also an option for Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a player to replicate the elegant wide play of someone like Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in the summer.

Should he sign for Dortmund, Ziyech could feature alongside the likes of Marco Reus and Erling Haaland in what would be a scary attacking trio.

Earlier reports suggested he was an option to move to Xavi's Barcelona, although the Catalan side are in the process of finalising the signing of Manchester City's Ferran Torres instead.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube