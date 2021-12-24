Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: AC Milan's Chances of Signing Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea Are 'Low' Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Author:

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech appears to be under AC Milan's watchful eye, although the chances of him signing for the Rossoneri are low, according to reports.

Ziyech has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel, having scored only three goals in his 30 league appearances for the west London side.

His lack of game time has left him frustrated, with several interested parties across Europe popping their heads up.

imago1008793215h

As reported by Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are looking for an attacking midfielder to suit the no. 10 role at the club and although Ziyech is an option, they are unlikely to opt for him.

The club are mainly focusing on recruiting the services of Ligue 1 side Brest's Romain Faivre, who has registered seven goals and five assists in the league this season.

Read More

This all comes in the expected departure of Milan's Samu Castillejo, who has attracted interest from club's like Genoa.

imago1008766125h

Ziyech is also an option for Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a player to replicate the elegant wide play of someone like Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in the summer.

Should he sign for Dortmund, Ziyech could feature alongside the likes of Marco Reus and Erling Haaland in what would be a scary attacking trio.

Earlier reports suggested he was an option to move to Xavi's Barcelona, although the Catalan side are in the process of finalising the signing of Manchester City's Ferran Torres instead.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008766125h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan's Chances of Signing Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea Are 'Low' Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

28 seconds ago
imago1008820569h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante Returns as Lukaku Not Fit to Start

30 minutes ago
imago1007287635h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Kenedy Keen on Staying at Flamengo Amid Foreign Interest

52 minutes ago
imago1005297684h
News

Dates Confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1008389496h
News

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Receives Senegal Call-Up for Africa Cup of Nations

2 hours ago
imago1008824806h
News

Simone Inzaghi Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Join Chelsea Came as a Complete Shock

2 hours ago
imago1008824828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

3 hours ago
imago0046747105h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Lists His Five Greatest Teammates Throughout 21-Year Career

4 hours ago