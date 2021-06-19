Report: Achraf Hakimi Is Thomas Tuchel's Main Priority This Summer

This deal is set to be full of twists and turns.

Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi is a priority transfer for Thomas Tuchel this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Chelsea and French side PSG this summer with Inter needing to offload stars in the summer transfer window to ease their financial problems.

Hakimi is set to depart the San Siro after his agent confirmed his future is expected to be away from the Scudetto champions.

And according to le10sport in France, Hakimi is a priority in the market for Tuchel as Chelsea look to add another right-sided player to their side.

Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa US

Chelsea have been in talks with Hakimi's agent over a possible deal but were dealt a blow as it's believed the right-back prefers a move to Paris.

Tuchel's side have offered €60 million which has already been rejected by Inter. However, they are reportedly considering offering players such as Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta to sweeten the deal in order to try to win the race.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

