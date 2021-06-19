Report: Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest - Blues 'Still in the Game' for €80M Deal Amid PSG Interest

Who will win the race - the London Blues or the Paris Blues?

Chelsea are still in the race to sign Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea and PSG this summer, but it has been claimed the French side are leading the race.

Hakimi is reported to prefer a move to PSG and Paris. Both clubs have had €60 million bids rejected with Inter holding out for €80 million.

Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa US

Although PSG are the reported favourites currently, Thomas Tuchel's side still have a chance.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are 'still in the game' for the Moroccan.

They have 'improved the cash part' of their offer and are willing to offer a 'large number' of selection of players that could be included in a deal.

Hakimi's agent has confirmed he is set to leave with Inter needing to raise funds by June 30 to relieve their financial problems.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

