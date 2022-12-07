Report: Adrien Rabiot Speaks On His Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Adrien Rabiot was very close to a well documented move from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer, which ultimately fell through. The French midfielder is still keen on a Premier League move.

Chelsea are interested in Rabiot as they look to help the current midfield situation, and he could be a cheap short-term fix for the problem in January if they feel it is the right move.

The only problem could be his high wage demands.

Adrien Rabiot has been speaking about his future amid interest from Chelsea. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Adrien Rabiot has been speaking about his future, and the quotes can be seen as good news for Chelsea fans.

Speaking on his future, Adrien Rabiot had this to say on the matter, “Premier League attracts me. I've always said I'd like to play there — will it be at the end of my contract at Juve? I don't know”

“I don't have favorite team in England, no team where I’d necessarily like to play”.

Rabiot would be a free agent in June, or Chelsea could choose to pay a small fee if they want a move in January to help for the second half of the season.

Chelsea have interest in Rabiot, but will have to be aware of the issues with his agent and the wage demands that Manchester United have already turned down last summer.

