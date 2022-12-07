Skip to main content
Report: Adrien Rabiot Speaks On His Future Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Report: Adrien Rabiot Speaks On His Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Adrien Rabiot has been speaking about his future amid interest from Chelsea.

Adrien Rabiot was very close to a well documented move from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer, which ultimately fell through. The French midfielder is still keen on a Premier League move.

Chelsea are interested in Rabiot as they look to help the current midfield situation, and he could be a cheap short-term fix for the problem in January if they feel it is the right move.

The only problem could be his high wage demands.

Àdrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has been speaking about his future amid interest from Chelsea.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Adrien Rabiot has been speaking about his future, and the quotes can be seen as good news for Chelsea fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking on his future, Adrien Rabiot had this to say on the matter, “Premier League attracts me. I've always said I'd like to play there — will it be at the end of my contract at Juve? I don't know”

“I don't have favorite team in England, no team where I’d necessarily like to play”.

Rabiot would be a free agent in June, or Chelsea could choose to pay a small fee if they want a move in January to help for the second half of the season.

Chelsea have interest in Rabiot, but will have to be aware of the issues with his agent and the wage demands that Manchester United have already turned down last summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs England

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Close in On Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Kingsley Coman
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Christian Pulisic And Kingsley Coman Swap Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jadon Sancho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Dylan McBennett
Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Yunus Musah Set For New Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett