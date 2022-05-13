Skip to main content

Report: AFC Bournemouth Interested in Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Newly promoted Bournemouth are interested in a loan move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has had a hugely successful season on loan at Huddersfield Town, who are in the play-offs of the Championship.

According to TalkSPORT, Colwill has caught the eye of Bournemouth, who are planning a move for the defender on loan.

imago1011667755h

The report states that Colwill is a name on the list of Bournemouth's targets to replace out-going former Blue Gary Cahill at the end of the season.

Colwill will return to Chelsea for pre-season but could be sent out on loan once again, as he admitted he is ready to play Premier League football.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever," he said.

imago1010714754h

Huddersfield have the opportunity to gain promotion as they face Luton in play-off action in the semi-final.

A victory in the final at Wembley will see the Terriers promoted, with Colwill likely to extend his loan if they make it to the Premier League.

Colwill has attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move in the summer, so it is likely that he will be playing Premier League football no matter what.

Bournemouth will face a tough task if they are to tempt Chelsea into sending the loanee south for next season.

imago1011451013h
