Report: Agent of Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Delivers Update on Juventus Future

November 17, 2021
Report: Agent of Chelsea Target Speaks on Client's Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Author:

Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has spoken on the future of his client amid transfer links to Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been at Serie A giants Juventus since 2019 and is considered to be one of football's best prospects.

He has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs across Europe, with the Blues believed to be interested in making a move for him.

imago1007925055h

According to Raiola via Fabrizio Romano, de Ligt will be staying put at Juventus for now as he said: "Staying at Juventus or leaving? We should do this interview in May… it’s November now. It’s not time to talk about it."

The Dutch defender highly impressed at former club Ajax, particularly in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

He then made the move to Juventus on a five year contract, and has amassed 87 appearances since joining, scoring six times and assisting twice.

Read More

Chelsea have been reported to be keen on supporting boss Thomas Tuchel via the transfer market, with de Ligt being a potential signing to bolster their plans for the future.

imago1008069607h

The Blues will be keen to strengthen their defence next summer as many of their current options will see their contracts expire come the end of the season.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been reported to have had talks with the club in recent weeks over potential new deals, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also out of contract next summer.

imago1007634187h
