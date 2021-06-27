Report: Paris Saint-Germain Agree Deal For Chelsea Target Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea target and Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the wing-back and were prepared to offer players in a deal for the Moroccan, but Hakimi has chosen to move to PSG.

As per Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Achraf Hakimi is set to move to Paris Saint-Germain next week Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

It had previously been reported that Hakimi had agreed personal terms with PSG but now the clubs have reached an agreement over the transfer fee.

Inter Milan will receive €60 million with €10 million in add ons, bringing the deal to a total of €70 million.

Hakimi will have his medical in Paris next week ahead of signing for PSG.

Romano goes on to report that Chelsea had never made an official bid for the Inter Milan player, but had held talks over a possible transfer.

Chelsea have missed out on the target, but never put in an official bid for the player Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

The Blues could look for an alternative in Wolves' Adama Traore as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

