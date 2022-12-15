Skip to main content
Report: Ajax Are Still Interested In Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

Ajax remain interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech achieved what no Moroccan before him and his team-mates achieved prior to last night, as he played in the semi-final of the World Cup for Morocco. His team were beaten by France, but it was commendable achievement for the winger.

Ziyech's future at club level has been less promising than his international future, and the Moroccan is expected to leave Chelsea in January unless the club decide to give the relationship one more go.

Ajax had interest in the summer, and are said to still be interested in signing the winger.

According to DiMarzio, Ajax are still interested in signing Hakim Ziyech, and they believe the player himself would be open to a move back to the club he joined Chelsea from.

Ziyech's time at Chelsea has been turbulent, with his performances never truly reaching the levels he showed in Amsterdam with Ajax.

The reason is truly unknown, but playing under defensive systems that don't allow him to showcase his true ability has been cited as a reason for the lack of form.

Ajax are interested in a reunion, and believe the player himself would welcome a move back. Ziyech almost joined the club in the summer but Ajax did not want to pay the price tag Chelsea had set of Ziyech of close to €30million.

One to keep an eye on for the January transfer window.

