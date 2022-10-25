Skip to main content
Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

Ajax player Edson Alvarez remains on Chelsea's midfielder target list for the coming months.

Chelsea had massive interest in Edson Alvarez late on in the summer just gone, and effectively the only reason they failed to sign the player was due to how late they actually showed interest in him.

Alvarez is a player on the list for Chelsea until this day, but the club actually could have signed him in the summer if they gave Ajax more time to find an adequate replacement.

The blue's had a £50million bid rejected for the Mexican, but are not expected to give up on the signing.

Edson Alvarez for Ajax

Chelsea are still interested in Edson Alvarez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea retain an interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, and he is a player on their list of targets for the coming months.

While there has been no further contact or negotiations, Chelsea are interested in the player. The interest has carried over from the summer, as the club look to add a midfielder to the squad in a bid to strengthen.

Edson Alvarez

Ajax want to keep Edson Alvarez until the end of the season.

Ajax are keen on trying to keep the Mexican until at least the end of the season, so negotiations for the player will not be an easy sell. Chelsea will have to be persuasive, but Ajax are not likely to budge on yet another player.

The decision on which midfielder Chelsea pursue will not be made as early as October, but there is a list, and Edson Alvarez is one of the players on that list.

