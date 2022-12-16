Skip to main content
Report: Al Nassr President Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The president of Al Nassr has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea may have almost secured the signing of a young striker today in David Datro Fofana, but they are still in the market for an experienced striker to replace the injured Armando Broja.

There is well documented interest from Chelsea in Cristiano Ronaldo since the summer, with Todd Boehly the man leading the charge for the player. Chelsea may reignite that interest in January.

Ronaldo is free to join a club on January 1st but does have strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Al Nassr.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the president of Al Nassr recently commented on the supposed deal his club have on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr have well documented interest in the Portugal striker.

Read More

Speaking about the situation, The Al Nassr president had the following to say, “Cristiano was busy recently with the World Cup and I didn’t expect him to negotiate with anyone”.

We will not speak about other players, I wish the best to Cristiano with any decision”.

There is certainly an offer on the table from the Saudi Arabian club, and it's worth somewhere in the region of €200million a year.

Nothing is agreed on Ronaldo's side but it has been considered. Chelsea have interest in Ronaldo and are looking to sign a striker in January, but may look for a younger option.

Todd Boehly wants Ronaldo, but the feeling is that Graham Potter does not share the same excitement for a potential deal.

