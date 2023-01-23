Skip to main content
Report: Alexis Mac Allister Is A Potential Target For Chelsea

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a potential target for Chelsea as they look to add some new faces to their midfield.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister generated some interest from Chelsea during and just after his World Cup winning campaign for Argentina, and he remains a potential target.

Chelsea want a midfielder now and in the summer, and Mac Allister could be someone they look to get their hands on in this window.

Brighton are currently unwilling to sell Mac Allister this month but the right bid from Chelsea could change their view. He is one of many targets for Chelsea.

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Alexis Mac Allister remains a potential target for Chelsea as they continue the search for a new midfielder.

Midfield is the priority position for the club in January and the summer with a few departures expected, and they are currently discussing internally which player makes the most sense.

Alexis Mac Allister is one of the names being discussed but he is far from the only one. Moises Caicedo is a target and Chelsea are reportedly trying again for Enzo Fernandez.

Brighton do not want to sell Alexis Mac Allister in January,

Brighton would prefer to lose Mac Allister in the summer window and they can demand a high fee due to the player only signing a new deal last year. Between £55-60million is what the club are expected to ask for.

Chelsea will continue to discuss and try and come to the best solution for who they should sign this month, with Jorginho one of the players they are preparing to replaced.

