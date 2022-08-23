Report: All Parties 'Optimistic' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Will Join Chelsea
Though only having joined the club in January, it seems Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stay in Spain is drawing to a close, with a return to the Premier League beckoning.
A reunion is reportedly on the cards for Thomas Tuchel and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea are looking for a more prolific forward, something that the Gabonese striker has been in the past in England for rival club Arsenal.
According to reputable German reporter Florian Plettenberg, all parties involved in this potential transfer are feeling 'optimistic' that this deal can be closed in the coming days. Barcelona appear willing to sanction the exit of a player who recently joined for free.
Tuchel reportedly wants the transfer to happen, as does the 33-year-old forward. He seemingly has no issue with joining a rival of his ex-club Arsenal, a place where he spent many years and served as club captain.
Read More
Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a contract in principle with Aubameyang, though the wages are yet to be divulged.
The figure in discussion is around €20 million up front, with bonus payments to come in the future centered around certain criteria. Barcelona are in dire straits financially and could see this immediate profit on Aubameyang as instrumental to the rest of their window.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury