Report: All Parties 'Optimistic' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Will Join Chelsea

Though only having joined the club in January, it seems Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stay in Spain is drawing to a close, with a return to the Premier League beckoning.

A reunion is reportedly on the cards for Thomas Tuchel and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea are looking for a more prolific forward, something that the Gabonese striker has been in the past in England for rival club Arsenal.

According to reputable German reporter Florian Plettenberg, all parties involved in this potential transfer are feeling 'optimistic' that this deal can be closed in the coming days. Barcelona appear willing to sanction the exit of a player who recently joined for free.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuchel reportedly wants the transfer to happen, as does the 33-year-old forward. He seemingly has no issue with joining a rival of his ex-club Arsenal, a place where he spent many years and served as club captain.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a contract in principle with Aubameyang, though the wages are yet to be divulged.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The figure in discussion is around €20 million up front, with bonus payments to come in the future centered around certain criteria. Barcelona are in dire straits financially and could see this immediate profit on Aubameyang as instrumental to the rest of their window.

