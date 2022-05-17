Marcos Alonso is hoping to meet the Chelsea hierarchy to discuss a potential move to Barcelona at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Spaniard could be set for a return to Spain at the Catalan giants in Todd Boehly's first transfer window at Stamford Bridge.

As per journalist and Twitter user moillorens, Alonso is hoping to meet with the new Chelsea owners to express his desire to move to Barcelona.

The Spaniard wrote: "Marcos Alonso has not yet been able to meet with the Chelsea owners to express his desire to play for Barcelona. He hopes to do it soon: on Thursday they have a game. The sensations have been very good for a long time."

The defender is seen as a good alternative option to current Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba and the club are expected to make a move for the Chelsea man in the summer.

Recent reports have stated that Barceloa are 'very optimistic' about signing the Spaniard.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

Andreas Christensen appears to already be on his way to the Camp Nou, agreeing terms on a deal that will see him depart Chelsea at the end of his contract this season.

